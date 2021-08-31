ANC candidate shot dead inside her home

Cape Town - The ANC Women's League is reeling in shock after an active member of the party, Phumeza Nomzazi, was killed in a hail of bullets, inside her Khayelitsha home at the weekend. Nomzazi was murdered, when two unknown suspects allegedly entered the house in Nkove Road, Harare, Khayelitsha, on Sunday, and opened fire.

According to ward councillor Anele Gabuza, while the motive was still unknown, it was believed that the suspects had been waiting for her. Nomzazi was also the ANC candidate for the upcoming local elections, for Ward 98 in Khayelitsha. “Reports from the family state that Nomzazi had left the house to fix a car tire, so that she could transport her daughter to work.

“Just after she returned and entered the house, two armed men went inside and fired shots. “She tried to run but the men were already close. “The daughter made a narrow escape by running for cover.

“We condemn this violence that has left the family understandably traumatised. The police must leave no stone unturned,” said Gabuza. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said circumstances leading to the shooting incident were being investigated. “Harare police are investigating a murder case.The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested,” said Swartbooi.

The incident happened on the same day that the charred remains of a woman, who is yet to be identified, were found near Joe Slovo High School, by passers-by. ANC Women's League Dullah Omar spokesperson Zoleka Moon said the continued killings of women had marred the spirit of Women’s Month. “We received the devastating news yesterday morning and condemned the incident.

“While gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) cases are reported on a daily basis, it seems like they become worse during this month – so what are we actually celebrating if women are killed in such a heinous manner. “We have marched, held large protest actions, and handed over numerous petitions, but it seems we are still far from winning this war on women. “This is another pandemic that needs just as much resources to be implemented.

“It’s clear that a different approach needs to be taken by the government because these perpetrators are not afraid to act against the law,” said Moon. Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said Harare was one of the areas grossly affected by GBV. Last month, the body of 18-year-old Sinovuyo Magatya, who went missing after a night out with her friends, was found at a neighbour’s abandoned shack.

“We are deeply concerned by the spike in cases of femicide plaguing our communities. “Last week we were hosting our anti-GBV motorcade, in collaboration with the Harare police, to raise awareness about the scourge of GBV and femicide. “The Western Cape is leading in cases of gender-based violence and femicide, and we strongly feel that not enough is being done to address this crisis,” said Moon.