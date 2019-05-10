Photo: Reuters

Cape Town – After winning the Bo-Kaap with 791 votes, the ANC in the Western Cape said it was delighted as this signifies the return of the middle class in the province to the ANC. The area had previously been a DA stronghold, but following ongoing battles with the DA-led City over permits granted to developers for skyscrapers and high rates, residents said they had shifted their support.

Chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Ratepayers and Civic Organisation Osman Shaboodien said: “I think the history of the DA and what they did to Bo-Kaap will not easily be forgotten by the people of Bo-Kaap.

“The City made sure they didn’t declare Bo-Kaap a heritage site and instead passed all the plans for developers to build multibillion-rand buildings in the absence of the heritage protection.

“So their goal was about race and profit; they want to gentrify Bo-Kaap to a point where we won’t be able to pay rates.

“Water has gone up, rates have gone up from 30% to 200%, 300% in the last 10 years, with the average household paying R2 000 plus.

“We do not want to sell our houses.”

Faiez Jacobs, ANC Western Cape leader said Bo-Kaap had historical significance for those who lived in it.

“Their support also shows the tide is changing, even though the DA continued with the swart gevaar campaigning, alienating the community from real issues, Bo-Kaap is a role model of collaboration and we will continue to reach out to more communities to take up their issues and bring them back to the ANC.”

DA leader in the Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “There was a debate there and propaganda was spread about our stance on Palestine and Israel.

‘‘The issue of the heritage site was also discussed. These two major issues were used opportunistically to portray the DA negatively and to distort our stance on the issue.”

