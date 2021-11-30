ANC demands MEC Anton Bredell own up over over Public Protector’s ethics finding

CAPE TOWN - The ANC has renewed calls for Local Government MEC Anton Bredell to take ownership of the Public Protector’s finding him guilty for breaching the Code of Ethics, following his failure to act against fraud and corruption committed by officials of the Oudtshoorn Local Municipality in March 2019. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released the findings last month, following a complaint lodged by Good Party MPL Brett Herron.

The ANC also noted that it marked a year since Mkhwebane’s report about his alleged interference in appointments at the George Municipality. Complaints into the DA’s process of suspending George municipal manager Trevor Botha were investigated and Botha was suspended. The Western Cape High Court however ordered that Botha be reinstated with immediate effect, and that the municipality pay the costs. Leader of the Opposition in the province, the ANCs Cameron Dugmore said they were of the view that Bredell was biased in his treatment of local municipalities.

“We are watching him and will report him if he again abuses his position to interfere in the running of local municipalities. “As the first anniversary of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s damning report about his interference in appointments at George Municipality comes up, we are warning the meddling MEC we are watching him,” Dugmore said. At the time of the release of the report last month, Bredell’s office said they could not comment as they had not yet seen the report.