ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs File picture: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The ANC in the Western Cape distributed Christmas food parcels to needy residents in the Bonteheuwel, Netreg, Kraaifontein and Elsies River areas on Sunday. ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs told the Cape Times: “At this time of year we are all struck by the poverty, despair and hopelessness prevalent in many of our communities.

“This (food distribution) is a small gesture, but it is in the spirit of Ubuntu and showing the (poverty-stricken) people that we are all Africans.

“We were also in Kreef Gat, which is part of Bonteheuwel and Leonsdale in Elsies River, to hand out food parcels to destitute residents.”

Referring to residents, who have been evicted in Long Street, Kraaifontein, and live in shelters, Jacobs said the ANC was there to show its compassion and solidarity.

“We, the ANC, are here to show our compassion and solidarity with the affected residents. We have made a commitment to them when Police Minister Bheki Cele was in the area. He promised a satellite police station, and it has been delivered,” he added.

ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature Nomi Nkondlo said: “We are all Africans. That is one of the reasons why the ANC has adopted this community. We have not forgotten the plight under which you have lived after you were unlawfully evicted.

“As the ANC we are concerned about the whole community of Scottsdene. We will not desert you.”

