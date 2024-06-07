ANC heavyweights fail to make the cut to National Assembly

A handful of ministers who were nominated to serve on the National Assembly will not be among the newly-elected MPs to be sworn in at the first sitting of Parliament. This also applies to a number of ANC chairpersons of portfolio committee who did not make the cut.

The ANC, which lost 71 seats in last week’s elections, managed to secure only 159 seats after its electoral support slumped to 40.18%. The published candidate lists show that Police Minister Bheki Cele, who was at position 79 on the national list, did not make the cut. Defence Minister Thandi Modise, who was at position 83, will not be returning along with Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet, who was at position 85.

Long-serving minister, International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu did not make the cut at positions 86, 109 and 131 respectively. Among about 14 ministers making a return to Parliament, is Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa as a directly elected public representative. While Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and Human Settlements Minister Mmamololo Kubayi will return to Parliament on the ticket of the national list, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Health Minister Joe Phaahla will make their way via the regional lists.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize along with Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo appear on the regional list for KwaZulu-natal as does former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina for the Gauteng regional list, and premier Stan Mathabatha on the Limpopo list. The candidate lists also show that several deputy ministers will also not make a comeback to Parliament. These include the Cogta Deputy Minister Parks Tau, who missed the cut at position 74, Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Obed Bapela, Correctional Services Deputy Minister Pathekile Holomisa, Defence’s Thabang Makwetla and Small Business Development’s Dipuo Peters as well as former Public Enterprises Minister Phumulo Masualle.

The committee chairpersons that have not made the cut include defence portfolio committee chairperson Cyril Xaba, justice and correctional services’ Bulelani Magwanishe, Section 194 inquiry chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi, joint standing committee on intelligence’s Jerome Maake and higher education’s Nompendulo Mkatshwa as well as chairpersons of select committees in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) China Dodovu, Dikeledi Mahlangu and Zolani Mkiva. Meanwhile, founding leader of the MK Party Jabulani Khumalo tops the party’s national list that has former finance minister Des van Rooyen, former EFF MP Sipho Mbatha, party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. EFF leader Julius Malema leads the party’s candidates list while former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, former president Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi and former MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus appear on the regional lists.

Action South Africa’s leader Athol Trollip will make a comeback to the Parliament just as Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane will also returning along with RISE Mzansi’s Makashule Gana, who will join party leader Songezo Zibi. GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille will occupy the party’s seat in Parliament while the party’s secretary-general Brett Herron will make his way to the Western Cape legislature. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa’s two-member team will have a new MP in Lennox Gaehler.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie heads the party’s nine-member delegation while Fadiel Adams will represent the National Congress Party with Sakiena Frenchman, Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks will now have a colleague in Imraan Ismail-Moosa. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday said that he is ready for the wearing-in of future MPs and members of the provincial legislatures. Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), Mosotho Moepya, handed over the lists of future MPs and members of the provincial legislatures to the Chief Justice following a ceremony held at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg yesterday afternoon.

Speaking during the ceremony attended by various members of the judiciary and other spheres of Parliament including chairperson of the NCOP, Amos Masondo, Zondo expressed his readiness to conduct the swearing-in which he said was an important function of the country’s constitutional democracy to ensure a smooth transition between the sixth and the seventh administration. Zondo added that as expected, the judiciary is ready to play its role should anyone feel aggrieved and approaches the courts regarding the elections. “I know that not everybody agrees on certain issues relating to the elections.