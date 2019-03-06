File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The ANC Western Cape has been shocked by the death of Peter Mgutyana, who was shot dead in his home in Vrygrond, Muizenberg. ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said on Wednesday: “The news of Comrade Mgutyana’s death came as a big shock. He was a tireless activist who did not fear confronting gangsters or the City of Cape Town in the interest of his community.

"We appeal for calm in Vrygrond and call on the police to prioritise the investigation into his murder. We want to extend our condolences to his family and his community.”

The ANC said in a statement: "We are sad to announce that Comrade Peter Mgutyana, one of our most admired, dedicated, committed and respected leaders, has been shot dead in his home in Vrygrond, Muizenberg.

"The chairperson of Phumlani Civic Association, Comrade Mgutyana, who was also branch chairperson, also served as a member of the ANC regional executive committee in the southern suburbs from 1995 to 2001.

"He was at the forefront of campaigns for housing. He also had the well-being of the youth at heart and, despite threats, was determined to keep young people out of the reach of gangsters. He was chairperson of Phumlani Eagles Football Club for many years."

Jacobs said it also grieved the ANC to announce the death of former teacher and stalwart activist John Matthysen, who taught at Swellendam Senior Secondary school for 33 years.

The first democratically elected mayor of Swellendam, it was his honour to receive then president Nelson Mandela when he visited the town in 1994.

“He was the son of a pastor, came from a spiritual home and lived out his spirituality. Comrade Matthysen fought apartheid with all his might. We shall miss him,” Jacobs said.

