What deeply shocked ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs is that police allowed a farmer to walk free after he disrupted a demonstration in Greyton while brandishing his firearm. Screengrab: Video supplied / ANC

Cape Town – An angry ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs is horrified police allowed a farmer to walk into the middle of a demonstration in Greyton while brandishing a firearm. What shocked him even more was that "police led him away instead of arresting him", Jacobs said in a statement on Monday night. He has demanded an "investigation into the police’s inaction".

According to the ANC’s information, the municipality removed toilets from an informal settlement, Madiba Park, on Sunday.

On Monday, the ANC was informed, the water supply to the settlement was cut, which led to the residents protesting.

Jacobs has warned that the "DA stronghold" could be shut down from 6pm on Wednesday if the residents' call for land is ignored.

"We are warning that tensions are escalating fast in that DA stronghold and demand that the local municipality take seriously a call by residents of an informal settlement, Madiba Park, for land or face them shutting down Greyton from 6pm on Wednesday night," said Jacobs.

“We believe that Greyton is on a knife-edge. The municipality must take the demands made today seriously. Knowing the DA and their disdain and disregard for the poor, we will not be surprised if they don’t lift a finger.”

"Residents resolved to protest and their action angered a farmer, whose name is known to the ANC. He got out of his vehicle and remonstrated with the protestors. He also produced his firearm.

“His outrageous behaviour was meant to intimidate black people. We demand that police put an end to this kind of behaviour, which is so reminiscent of apartheid South Africa. We demand an investigation into the police’s inaction.”