ANC races against time to register delegates

The ANC in the Western Cape is racing against time to have delegates submit their details for registration for the Dullah Omar regional conference that will be held over the weekend. This happens as the chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum, Ndithini Tyhido, and ANC legislature chief whip Pat Lekker, are touted as candidates vying for the regional chairperson position.

Speaking to the media in Cape Town on Thursday, provincial secretary Neville Delport confirmed he notified the branches about the delay in the registration of delegates. “We have notified the branches not on a delay from our side but from a delay from delegates that did not submit their photos and their ID numbers,” he said. Delport also said they would finalise the registration in the evening today and start the conference on time on Saturday.

The biggest region in the province, which has about 11 000 members, the Dullah Omar branch was disbanded early in 2022 and a regional task team was installed to take the region to a conference. However, the regional task team battled to revive the branches and it was only until recently that it was able to meet the required quorum of branches to convene a conference. Delport said the preparatory team that was appointed by the then interim provincial leadership managed to have more than 60 branches in good standing.

The region requires at least 71 branches, a threshold of 70% in good standing, in order to convene a conference. “We have reached the 70 percent threshold. In fact, we have 72 branches that have qualified out of 102 potential branches in the Dullah Omar region,” he said. Meanwhile, the ANC is forging ahead with the tabling of motions of no confidence against DA-led Matzikama municipality speaker Andreas Sindyamba, executive mayor Johan van der Hoven and deputy mayor Amelia Job. Delport said the motions would be deliberated during a council meeting scheduled for August 25.