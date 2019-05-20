The ANC Western Cape PEC overturned the decision to suspend provincial treasurer Maurencia Gillion after a R1 million donation from businessman and Independent Media executive chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé was not returned. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The ANC in the Western Cape has refuted claims that there was disunity within its provincial structures after the party's provincial executive committee (PEC) announced at the weekend that it had relieved its political head of communications, Lionel Adendorf, of his duties. The provincial PEC also overturned the decision to suspend provincial treasurer Maurencia Gillion after a R1 million donation from businessman and Independent Media executive chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé was not returned.

ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said the party was aware of “perceptions” that indicated disunity within its provincial structure.

“However, we are committed to building a united ANC that marches to the tune of a new dawn, as espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Our conference to elect our leadership is still to be held this year, where our branches will have an opportunity to elect the leadership of their choice. Until then, the elected leadership remains.”

While the provincial conference would have taken place in June, the PEC had appealed to the ANC national executive committee (NEC) to hold it from September 26-28 due to the elections campaign.

Cruywagen said the provincial PEC had the jurisdiction to overturn Gillion’s suspension and at the same meeting resolved that all provincial communications should come from the office of provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs.

Adendorf was not available for comment yesterday, but at the weekend he said he attended the PEC meeting and the matters raised in subsequent statements were not discussed and decisions presented in those statements were not taken.

Approached for comment, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said that it would be premature for the national structure to involve itself before it had received a briefing from its Western Cape structure.

Cape Times