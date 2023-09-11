A central Karoo ANC regional chairperson who has been placed on step-aside over allegations of fraud and corruption has resigned, and joined another political party. Quinton Louw, who served as regional organiser for several years and the ANC mayor in Beaufort West, announced his resignation on Facebook recently.

“After being a member of the ANC for more than 30 years I have decided to leave...my resignation is effective immediately,” he wrote. Louw, who will be joining the Karoo Democratic Force (KDF), said he resigned over concerns that the “political infighting” within the ANC in the Western Cape won't stop in the foreseeable future. “The deputy president of KDF, Mr Izak Jacobs asked me if I was willing to assist in bringing change to our people and I responded to that call. I personally think that the ANC had no use for me anymore. I was not given any task or role. But I don't want a public spat with the ANC, I have made my choice and they must respect it,” he said.

Louw is among four officials in Beaufort West facing allegations of fraud and corruption linked to a tender fraud worth R600 000. He has been placed under the step-aside policy by the ANC. Louw said he questioned the timing of the case. ANC acting regional secretary, Trudy Dijana, said the party was shocked and surprised by Louw’s resignation on Facebook.

“The ANC in the region finds it extremely unfortunate that it had to learn of Comrade Louw joining the KDF as a member on Facebook. Although we are not aware of the reasons for his decision, we would believe as a long-standing member of the ANC for over 30 years, he is very familiar with the practices, processes and culture of the movement and would have at least taken the leadership in his confidence. “The ANC believes his decision was thoroughly thought through therefore we want to wish him all the best in his new found political home and his future endeavours,” Dijana said.