Wilhelmina Williams, mother of slain uMkhonto we Sizwe guerilla Coline Williams and family friend Nicky Usher-Pedro lit candles during a memorial service commemorating the 30th anniversary of the deaths of Williams and Robbie Waterwitch in Athlone last night. Photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – As the country yesterday commemorated the 30th anniversary of the deaths of anti-apartheid activists Coline Williams and Robbie Waterwitch, the ANC said the two would forever be recognised as gallant freedom fighters who selflessly gave their lives for the liberation of the people. The tribute came as a memorial service was hosted by the families at the St Mary’s of the Angels Catholic church in Lawrence Road, Athlone, last night, which was attended by family members and liberation stalwarts.

Williams and Waterwitch died when an explosive device detonated opposite the Athlone Magistrate’s Court and police station on July 23, 1989.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the telling of history would always include the story of Williams and Waterwitch.

“Coline and Robbie belonged to the death-defying generation of the 1980s. They will be remembered as gallant freedom fighters who selflessly sacrificed their own lives for the liberation of their people.

"They decided to occupy the foremost trenches in the Struggle to fight the injustices of apartheid, and by so doing, chose to confront the callous brutality of the repressive regime with every available ammunition at their disposal.

“Their militancy, tears and blood have truly earned them a place in history,” Mabe said.

He said the day they died would remain etched in the country’s’ collective memory and consciousness.

Mabe said the two activists emulated stalwarts of the ANC Youth League such as Anton Lembede, Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela, who planted the seeds of militancy that inspired them to confront racial oppression.

Williams and Waterwitch were part of uMkhonto we Sizwe’s Ashley Kriel Detachment, named after the youth leader who was killed two years earlier at the hands of the apartheid regime.

July also marks the 32nd year since the Struggle icon’s murder. He was killed at the age of 20 on July 9, 1987, when apartheid police tracked him to a house in Hazendal, Athlone, and shot him.

An exhibition of personal items from the families, images and other memorabilia of the two liberators were on display at the church. Williams’s sister, Selina Williams, said: “We have received lots of support.”

The two families have added their voices to the families of apartheid victims who have called for the reopening of 300 cases that were referred to the National Prosecuting Authority by the TRC for further investigation 20 years ago.

Families of martyrs, including Chief Albert Luthuli, Imam Abdullah Haron and Steve Biko, have appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise the cases.