ANC set to remove convicted rapist as ward clerk

Cape Town - The ANC in the Dullah Omar Region says it has instructed its councillor in the City of Cape Town, Siviwe Nodliwa, to set aside the controversial appointment of a convicted rapist as his ward clerk. The ANC’s Mvusi Mdala on Tuesday confirmed it had instructed Nodliwa to remove Masilakhe Ngqebe, who was convicted of rape in 2011 and served six years in prison.

Mdala said Nodliwa only became aware of the conviction after he was informed by the party’s branch executive committee. Ngqebe told the Cape Times on Tuesday that no where in the application did it require information about his criminal past when he applied for the position last year. “I applied for the position late last year. No where in the post did it require information about convictions and criminal history. I was accepted in the job and I started work in the City on February 1.

Even before I started my first day on the job, there were rumours that there were people who did not want me on the job,” he said. “After prison I did not want to take any short cuts. I wanted to come back to my normal life. So I involved myself in political activities and community activities. I applied for the job to feed my family, my wife and my children. I did not know that people who have a conviction cannot be given a second chance. But I cannot react with emotions. These things happen and I have to respect political decisions,” he said. Nodliwa referred questions to the party.

DA Deputy Chair of the Cape Town Metro, JP Smith said they welcomed the clerk's removal. Activist June Dolley-Major said questions should be raised about why a convicted rapist was employed in the first place. “There should be zero-tolerance.