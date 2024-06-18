ANC Veterans League backs the GNU

The ANC Veterans League has thrown its weight behind the newly-formed government of national unity (GNU), which consists of the ANC and four other parties, including the DA. The league’s Snuki Zikalala said on Tuesday that a significant milestone in South African exceptionalism was achieved in the agreement on the statement of intent to establish a GNU.

The ANC entered into GNU with the DA, IFP, GOOD party and the Patriotic Alliance after failing to get an outright majority in the May elections. Zikalala said the league welcomed the contents of the agreement which was underpinned by core principles that will not impede the fulfilment of the national democratic revolution. “The statement of intent demonstrates that the political parties involved do not see the GNU as merely a marriage of convenience or seek to use the GNU to advance ideological positions.

“Instead, it commits to interventions to improve the South African economy, create jobs and improve service delivery,” he said. Zilalala said hard work now needed to be done to develop a minimum programme that all parties could agree on, and that would move the nation forward. “This will give the ANC the opportunity to continue serving the people, and together, we can do more.”

He said the league recognised that the GNU was a contested terrain. “We need to guard against forces within the GNU and outside of it that do not believe that they can gain from inclusive economic growth and nation-building. These include those who peddle racist views and false narratives, and would like state capture and looting of state assets to continue.” Zikalala added that the principles and ambitions of the GNU statement of intent was the work of all, not just the elected political leadership.

“As the Veterans League, we are committed to providing guidance and holding accountable the political representatives who have been sworn in. We will mobilise veterans' political and technical skills to support the national executive committee and provincial executive committees as they navigate the stormy waters ahead.” He added that the Veteran’s League believed that thorough introspection was needed following the setback suffered by the ANC in the national and provincial elections. “The election results showed us that the agenda of renewal needs to be intensified. The processes to address ANC members who have brought the organisation into disrepute must continue. So must the work of political education, building branches and building a modern political party infrastructure.”

Zikalala said while more work was needed to reach the final destination of establishing viable and sustainable national and provincial governments, the Veterans League believed that the country was steering the ship in the right direction. He expressed overwhelming support for and congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election, along with National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, her deputy Annelie Lotriet and ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli. Zikalala also wished the newly-elected premiers and speakers who were elected across the nine provinces, well.