ANC welcomes steps taken against NSFAS

The ANC has welcomed the sacking of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) CEO, Andile Nongogo, following a damning investigation into tender corruption at the entity. The party welcomed the termination of the service providers appointed to distribute funds to students.

“NSFAS is a strategic asset designed to give expression to free and quality education to address the plight of poor households and to build the skills and expertise required by the country’s developmental agenda. “The termination of the service providers appointed in contravention of applicable procurement legislation and the axing of the NSFAS Chief Executive Officer will allow seamless distribution of student funding and ensure unfettered access to higher education in line with the commitment to opening the doors of learning and culture as articulated by the Freedom Charter and the country’s constitution on universal access to education,” the ANC said. The sacking of Nongogo and the service providers follows an investigation led by legal heavyweights advocate Tembeka Ngukaitobi SC and Sandile July from Werkmans Attorneys, who probed tender irregularity allegations against Nongogo, and reviewed procurement systems and processes.