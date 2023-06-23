ANC Western Cape ready for provincial conference

It’ s all systems go for the ANC Western Cape’s ninth provincial conference to be held at the Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC) on Thursday, with indications that it might be a free-for-all contest, as up to four slates of candidates are being banded about. The conference will be attended by 700 delegates, and 650 will be delegates from the branches, the regional executive committees, the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) and the leagues.

The provincial conference also takes place with four of the regions having convened their conferences, and the Dullah Omar and Southern Cape regions ready to hold their conferences. Provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni on Thursday said the registration of delegates was under way. If the slates are anything to go by, the convenor of the IPC, Lerumo Kalako, may butt heads with ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature Cameron Dugmore, Section 194 Inquiry chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi and Justin de Allen. The position of the provincial secretary could see the outgoing co-ordinator squaring off against former Hawks boss and IPC deputy co-ordinator Anwar Dramat, head of policy Nomi Kondlo and former West Coast regional secretary Neville Delport.

More on this ANC Western Cape ready to convene conference

On Thursday, Mtsweni would not say who had been nominated after sealed boxes containing nominations were opened by the elections agency on Wednesday. “As far as we are concerned, we know who has been nominated. Anything else is just lobbying by groups profiling their candidates,” he said. However, Mtsweni said they would strive to elect a leadership that reflected the demographics of the Western Cape.

“We cannot have an ANC that is not a reflection of the population of the Western Cape. The ANC is now at a stage to be born again, and the DA should watch out, we are coming for them,” he said. The conference will be opened by one of the ANC top seven officials, and will be closed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday. The opening will be followed by a financial report by provincial treasurer Unathi Tshotwana in a closed session later on Friday. Mtsweni said the nominations of the candidates would also take place during the first day of the conference.

“The elections agency will tell us who has been nominated by the branches. It is also a norm to allow further nominations from the floor,” he said, adding that voting for the top five positions would start soon thereafter. Mtsweni defended the release of the four discussion documents that will form the basis of commission in less than 48 hours into the conference. He said the documents were an outcome of inputs from the branches. Political analyst Zweli Ndevu said the ANC in the Western Cape was dead after it lost ground in its traditional strongholds.

“They do need renewal. Whether the conference is the right platform, I don’t know. The four slates tell you about that level of contestation that is there,” Ndevu said. He also said the party needed stable structures and an elected provincial leadership that was legitimate and accepted by everyone. “It must be entrusted with the responsibility of renewing the organisation,” he said.