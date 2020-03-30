ANC working closely with Western Cape premier to combat coronavirus

Cape Town – Cameron Dugmore, leader of the official opposition in the Western Cape legislature, says the ANC is working closely with Premier Alan Winde in a united effort to ensure the lockdown succeeds in slowing down the spread of the coronavirus. In a statement on Monday, Dugmore welcomed detailed information on the effects of Covid-19 given by Winde and also urged Western Cape residents to obey the rules for the 21-day national lockdown. “As the official opposition in the legislature, we are working with Premier Alan Winde and all political parties in a united effort to slow down the spread of the virus during the 21-day lockdown. "We are all united behind the call of the president. We have to make the lockdown work. The latest information provided by the premier indicates that we all have to honour the lockdown and stay home. "The pandemic is affecting all communities in our province. We call on all communities to be more responsible for their behaviour.

"We must stop this virus. Ignoring and violating the rules will give this virus an inroad into our communities. We can’t have this.

"Our co-operation also means sharing concerns that we are picking up in the community and finding ways to address them.

Some of the critical issues that need the urgent attention of the provincial government are, said Dugmore:

* The establishment of provincial quarantine centres in each district as many people who test positive will be unable to quarantine at home.

* Making sure that the province has adequate numbers of test kits – testing must be available to all those who need it.

* Detailed plans for the accommodation and food for the homeless people across the province.

* Clarity from the Western Cape Education Department and the provincial Department of Social Development regarding the school feeding scheme for the period from Tuesday, 31 March (which was when the second term would have started) until 16 April, when the lockdown ends.

* Clarity on the number of community feeding sites that will be established.

* Clarity on the process of the Department of Social Development to provide food parcels to the families of children attending registered ECD centres across the province.

"We are serious about being an effective and constructive opposition, and we are committed to cooperating with the premier in the interest of the people of the Western Cape.

"As part of the cooperative relationship, it was agreed in a discussion today with both Premier Winde and MEC Anton Bredell that one ANC councillor per district will have access to the Joint Operational Centre (JOC) located in every district.

“This is not for operational purposes, but as a way of feeding in issues at the district level and also conducting oversight.”

Cape Times