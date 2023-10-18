ANC’s Andile Lili avoids jail time after paying fine

The ANC in the Western Cape says party member Andile Lili will remain on “step-aside” until all legal matters against him draw to a close. He paid a R6000 fine in the Bellville Regional Court on Friday, after being convicted last year on a count of incitement to murder, assault and violating the Gatherings Act for utterances made about seven years ago during a protest.

He was sentenced to the fine or 10 months’ imprisonment after urging a crowd of Ses’khona People’s Movement supporters, who gathered outside the Bellville Magistrate’s Court in 2014 to take the law into their own hands when dealing with criminals. Lili, who was the movement’s leader at the time, said “criminals must be killed”. Lili said he did not encourage the crowd to carry out mob justice, but under certain circumstances, it was “justifiable”. The party placed Lili on “step-aside” in February, barring him from representing the ANC anywhere or appearing at gatherings amid the pending court cases.

“I have paid the fine, this matter has been concluded now,” he said. “It has been a long journey. I’m relieved it has come to an end. “Many people have shown support during this period because I was faithful in standing up for the rights of the disadvantaged.

“One more case to go then I’ll await to hear from the ANC. So far there has been no communication from them.” In the other pending case against Lili at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court, he has been charged with assaulting the principal of Inkanini Primary School – a woman. Judgment is expected on November 28.