ANCYL leader quits over appointment of GBV accused

CAPE TOWN - Newly elected ANCYL Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) leader Naledi Maponopono, says she resigned from her position due to the appointment of Masibulele Tolofane to the PEC, who was charged for allegedly hitting a woman over the head with a bottle earlier this year.

Tolofane is expected back in court in January to face charges relating to the incident. He is accused of injuring ANC member Vuyokazi Mbizo after allegedly hitting her with an empty bottle during a branch general meeting in Gugulethu in August. Maponopono said in her resignation letter she was not happy with how the upper structures of the organisation had dealt with the matter.

“When we were appointed at the structure I was not aware of this. It so happened that when we were on the structure I received a screenshot message from the WhatsApp group of the victim and later received a voice note (from) her stating that she was beaten and injured by Tolofane. “This came as a shock to me and I was told that it happened during the branch general meeting electing ward candidates. “I told my comrades that I can’t lead with Tolofane. It amazes me that an organisation that is against Gender Based Violence, cannot take this matter seriously when it is one of us.

Some of the members told me that I should resign if I don’t want him to be part of the structure. I was working at the ANC caucus and I was bullied about this. Some women in the structure are quiet about this because they fear losing their positions in the organisation,” said Maponopono. ANC provincial convenor Lerumo Kalako said they had not yet formally received a complaint from the ANCYL. “(When) we receive the letter officially and formally we will attend to it and we don’t want to comment on rumours. It might have happened that they have written to us but we have not yet received it,” said Kalako. Tolofane could not be reached for comment.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the matter had been remanded to January 26, 2022. “A 34-year-old male was arrested and detained on a charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm following an incident that occurred on August 16 at about 1:28am. The investigating officer is following up on all available leads to present a well-prepared case,” he said. Meanwhile, Justice and Constitutional Development Deputy Minister John Jeffery led a 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign march in Nyanga to raise awareness for the rights of LGBTIQ+ persons.