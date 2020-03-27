Anger after alleged drunk truck driver is released after damaging fence

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – A Riebeek West resident is up in arms after the police released a suspected drunk truck driver who he claimed damaged his iron fence when he lost control of the vehicle. Robert Schrijver said the driver was arrested but hours later he saw him back at the scene, wanting to collect his truck. “I went outside when I heard a person yelling in an intoxicated manner. This person went back into his truck and began driving forwards and backwards. "Suddenly, the truck went through the fencing and blocked the whole street. “The driver was attempting to get it out of the fence by trying to go forwards and backwards. Sometimes he stopped and leaned to his left as if he was sleeping,” he said.

Schrijver phoned a security company and on their arrival they called the police.

“The truck driver was again going forwards and backwards, trying to get his truck out. The security guys went to talk with the driver to get him out, which did not happen.

“Two policemen arrived and one went to take the driver out from behind the wheel because he could hardly speak, stand or walk. Then the driver was put in the back of the police van and taken to the station.”

A neighbour, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said: “I was shocked to see the man back on the scene again as he was arrested.

"That means no case was opened or blood tests were taken. Criminals do as they wish.”

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the accident had not been recorded at Riebeek West station.

“The individual who made the claim that the drunk truck driver was arrested by SAPS and subsequently released is encouraged to approach the management of Riebeek West police station to report the matter so a full investigation can be launched.”

Cape Times