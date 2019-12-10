Anger after girl, 10, playing in road dies in Tafelsig gang crossfire









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – Police have arrested two suspects for the murder of a 10-year-old Mitchells Plain girl, who was caught in gang crossfire while playing outside. The girl, Ayesha Kelly, was killed in Oudekloof Street in Tafelsig on Sunday evening. The suspects were arrested less than 500m away from where the girl was killed. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the arrests were made during a street-by-street raid. “Mitchells Plain SAPS and Anti-Gang Unit members responded to a random shooting between rival gangs in Tafelsig, that saw a 10-year-old girl killed.

“A suspect, aged 26, was arrested in Olifantshoek Street in Tafelsig.

“Shortly after a 21-year-old with an unlicensed firearm was also arrested not far from the scene.

“Both are believed to have strong links with local gangs,” said Potelwa.

Mitchells Plain Operation Lockdown police forces as well as Anti-Gang Unit members maintained a heavy presence in the community yesterday in an effort to prevent flare-ups.

“The deployments will remain in the area until calm is restored,” said Potelwa.

Mitchells Plain community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Abie Isaacs said the community was angered by the senseless killing.

“We express our condolences to the bereaved family. We are angered that this senseless killing happened and especially that it happened during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence.

“There has been gang activity in the Tafelsig area with rival gangs fighting among each other. Once the suspects have been charged, we intend to mobilise the community to go to court and oppose their bail,” said Isaacs.

He added that the CPF would call on all authorities to “tighten this case to ensure the culprits are brought to justice”.

“This is a child who was playing innocently in the road and was no doubt looking forward to the Christmas holidays. We commend the community who came forward and played a pivotal role in helping to apprehend the suspects,” said Isaacs.

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old was shot and wounded yesterday during an armed robbery outside a shopping centre in Heideveld Road, Athlone, said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.

“Cases of attempted murder and robbery have been opened for investigation after a man was shot and wounded at about 8.45am. The victim was followed by three suspects driving a green Hyundai.

‘‘The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money,” said Rwexana.

No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information on the incidents can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.