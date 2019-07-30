Angry Uniondale residents took to the streets yesterday, demanding farmers who allegedly opened fire on protesters be charged with attempted murder. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Two farmers who allegedly opened fire on protesters in Uniondale, leaving three wounded, appeared in court where their cases were postponed for further investigation. Marthinus Loock and Nico Gerber appeared at the Uniondale Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where they each face a charge of firing ammunition in a municipal area.

Angry residents protested against the charges and took to the streets, demanding the duo be charged with attempted murder. They were released on R1 000 bail each.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The two accused appeared in Uniondale today. Gerber’s case has been postponed to September 30 and Loock’s to August 26.”

The incident occurred earlier this month, when Uniondale residents protested over the downgrading of the local fire station. According to police reports, a farmer discharged his shotgun, hitting three people.

Herbert Daniels, from the ANC’s Uniondale branch, said close to 200 people marched to the court yesterday.

“We handed our memorandum to the police and Department of Justice, giving them seven days to answer as to how these men are not being charged with attempted murder.

“The entire ordeal happened in front of the police, but no immediate arrests were made,” he said.

Daniels said they invited ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature Cameron Dugmore to see the treatment residents received.

Dugmore said: “It’s clear to me that the poorer communities have been neglected in terms of resource allocation.

“I will write to the ministers of justice and police. My intention is to come with both ministers or their deputies to engage the community on the response on their memorandum.”

George municipality spokesperson Athane Scholtz said the 2019/2020 budget had already been approved and did not include additional human resources for Uniondale.

“The fire department’s response to the community’s demands was handed to the relevant municipal official to be included in the communications with the community.

“The George Municipality has recently started with extensive fire safety programmes in rural communities across the municipal area, including Uniondale,” Scholz said.

