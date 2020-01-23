Anger over Overstrand municipality's new dog tax, pet restrictions









File picture: AP Cape Town – The Overstrand Municipality in the Western Cape has angered pet owners with a new by-law that compels dogs to be licensed – though the same does not apply cats. Residents in Kleinmond, Hermanus, Stanford and Gansbaai have expressed their displeasure on social media over measures that also allow for no more than two dogs and three cats on a property without consent from the municipality. The by-law states that an annual tax amounts to R86 per dog, while social pensioners and indigent people will be given special dispensation on application to the municipality. What has further incensed residents is that an impounded dog or cat that is not claimed within seven days will be destroyed or sold. "Unless dog and cat owners apply for a special permit, they will not be allowed to keep more than two dogs or more than three cats on any erf or premises," the municipality stated.

"The failure to be in possession of such a permit constitutes a violation of the by-law. The special permit may not replace any dog that dies or is lost or disposed of," said the municipal notice.

Veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals and places for training guide dogs for the blind or dog breeders must get the written consent of the council to keep more than two dogs on any erf.

Application forms can be obtained from the offices of the area managers in the Kleinmond, Hermanus, Stanford and Gansbaai administrations.

Restelle Wilkinson posted on Facebook "Did you see where they say they will destroy or sell your dog .... DESTROY???"

Another person posted: "My friend's dogs are staying with me for two months. I want to know from the [Overstrand Municipality] how must we handle this very important dogs' holiday with all the legalities in place. Must the dogs have police clearance, passports, visas, etc [sic]."

"Next thing will probably be annual tax and registration of every tree/or plant in your yard," said another incensed Overstrand resident.