Cape Town – The Overstrand Municipality in the Western Cape has angered pet owners with a new by-law that compels dogs to be licensed – though the same does not apply cats.
Residents in Kleinmond, Hermanus, Stanford and Gansbaai have expressed their displeasure on social media over measures that also allow for no more than two dogs and three cats on a property without consent from the municipality.
The by-law states that an annual tax amounts to R86 per dog, while social pensioners and indigent people will be given special dispensation on application to the municipality.
What has further incensed residents is that an impounded dog or cat that is not claimed within seven days will be destroyed or sold.
"Unless dog and cat owners apply for a special permit, they will not be allowed to keep more than two dogs or more than three cats on any erf or premises," the municipality stated.