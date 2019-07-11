Sonderend governing body representative Saadiya Daniels said: “Parents are infuriated because the schools that the department intends to shut down are already overcrowded." Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Manenberg parents and pupils were left in the dark when they were greeted by locked gates at Sonderend Primary School for the first day of the new term yesterday. The school is one of two - the other being Silverstream Secondary - earmarked to make way for a new R2.4bn Klipfontein Regional Hospital in place of GF Jooste which was closed in 2014.

The new site needs at least 7ha of land. Yesterday angry parents and pupils protested outside the school over what they said was a lack of transparency about the closures and few answers about where their children would be moved to.

A Safer Schools Programme representative was called to the scene and had to calm tempers.

The children were later allowed into the building. The department yesterday said there are no plans to close Sonderend Primary School. Instead, the school would be “relocated”.

Sonderend governing body representative Saadiya Daniels said: “Parents are infuriated because the schools that the department intends to shut down are already overcrowded.

“They want to move the children to schools that are in gang territories. Our children are already at risk where they are at school now.”

She said pupils and parents were unclear about the plans with the school and were set to meet with the provincial

“The schools that they want to move our children to already have 60 children in a class. At Sonderend Primary we also have about three classes with 57 children in each.

“How will children be taught in such conditions?” Daniels asked.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said officials were aware of the protests but that Sonderend Primary “would not be closing down”.

“Officials were at the scene and engaged with the SGB. The gates were closed initially but were opened subsequently. The school programme then continued as per normal.

“A meeting has been scheduled with the SGB to address their concerns and explain the processes involved.”

She referred the Cape Times to a press statement released last year where a community action plan was signed. According to the statement, the preferred option by both the Community Steering Committee and government, and now ratified by the Community Action Plan would be that Silverstream High School be retained as a School of Skills and established on the former GF Jooste Hospital site on Duinefontein Road.

According to this plan, a large new primary school would be constructed on the current Edendale Primary School site which is proposed to accommodate learners from both Edendale and Sonderend primary schools.

The finalisation of this proposal is still subject to approval.

Provincial health department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said it must be emphasised that no decision can or has been taken without undergoing a public consultation process.

