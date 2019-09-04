File photo: Leon Knipe/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Klapmuts resident Andrew Klein died a hero after he was murdered when he came to the rescue of a young woman who was allegedly raped by a group of men. Klapmuts residents are now up in arms, demanding justice for him and the woman after no one has been arrested for his murder a week after the incident.

Klein, a resident of an informal settlement called “Die Kamp” (The Camp) was heading home from the Klapmuts train station on August 23 when he came upon the scene of the alleged rape.

His aunt, Susan Jacobs, 59, said: “No one deserves to die like he did. He was slashed several times with a sickle and those animals left his body in the bushes like he was just a piece of trash.”

Jacobs said that she could not view her nephew's body but neighbours told her that he was unrecognisable because of the way his face had been cut up.

Klein’s mother, Audrey Klein, 62, said the family was unable to bury him owing to a lack of funds. She said the news that the oldest of her three sons had been killed was almost unbearable but she had to remain strong for their family.

The cousin of the young woman said she and two friends were on their way to a tavern when a group of men approached them. The cousin’s name is being withheld to protect the victim’s identity.

“She said her friends got away but she was grabbed and taken behind the school, where they undressed her and raped her.

"Then this man (Klein) came and she heard him say a name, he fought them and she could get away because they all turned to get that man.

"She is feeling guilty and says he died because he saved her,” said the cousin.

Klapmuts Community Policing Forum member Jappie Engelbrecht said only one suspect had been arrested – and in connection to the rape, not the murder.

Ward councillor Lucinda Horsband said the community had been outraged by the lack of response from the police.

“We tried to meet with the station commander and he was unavailable, and meetings arranged with his second-in-command never happened.

"I have now met with the area cluster commander tonight (last night) and other officials as crime in the area is escalating,” said Horsband.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “Kindly be advised that the murder and the rape are both under investigation.

"This office can also confirm that a meeting between the acting cluster commander of the Winelands cluster and the community is scheduled for this evening (last night).”

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

