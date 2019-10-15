Angry activists fill court after alleged rapist's mediation bid









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – Women's rights activists dressed in black filled a courtroom at the Worcester Magistrate’s Court yesterday in support of rape survivor Noluvo Mazwayi, as the man accused of raping her appeared in the dock. The case was transferred to the Worcester Regional Court and the suspect, Luzuko Cekiso, who is out on bail, was warned not to contact Mazwayi or her family. Mazwayi was raped nearly six months ago while on a work trip. The accused’s lawyers had asked Mazwayi if she wanted to mediate but she refused. Activist Debhi Hene said: “We came wearing black with badges that said ‘Stop gender-based violence (GBV)’. We came to give strength to Noluvo. "We feel all these GBV protests are happening in big towns. This being a small town, there are incidents happening here but nobody is making a noise, so we decided to take this opportunity to highlight this issue.

“The other reason we came is because we were very angry. Where has it ever happened (that one) negotiates in a rape case?

"No amount of money will take away the scar Noluvo has to live with for the rest of her life.”

After the incident in April Mazwayi left her job.

She said: “Today at least I didn’t have to speak, so it wasn’t as bad. I am taking it slow and would just like the case to be over by the end of this year.

"I can’t apply for another job now because I have to be in and out of Cape Town for the case and the strain of it all is just too much. After the incident, I quit my job because I just couldn’t stay any more.”

The trial continues on November 4.

Cape Times