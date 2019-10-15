The case was transferred to the Worcester Regional Court and the suspect, Luzuko Cekiso, who is out on bail, was warned not to contact Mazwayi or her family.
Mazwayi was raped nearly six months ago while on a work trip. The accused’s lawyers had asked Mazwayi if she wanted to mediate but she refused.
Activist Debhi Hene said: “We came wearing black with badges that said ‘Stop gender-based violence (GBV)’. We came to give strength to Noluvo.
"We feel all these GBV protests are happening in big towns. This being a small town, there are incidents happening here but nobody is making a noise, so we decided to take this opportunity to highlight this issue.