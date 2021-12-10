Angry liquor traders want their voices to be heard

CAPE TOWN - Liquor traders marched to the Civic Centre on Wednesday to hand over a memorandum over issues including expensive fees charged by the City, unfair trading hours, interpretation of entertainment by-laws, business licences and alleged harassment by law enforcement. Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation (WCLTO) spokesperson Lefa Mapilo said the City was closing down their businesses while flooding chain stores in the townships.

“During the lockdown they were busy amending the liquor act of the Western Cape and one of the things that makes it difficult for liquor traders now is zoning. “When talking about zoning, we are talking about the land use because for us to be in the township it was not by choice, it was by force. We have a high rate of unemployment, we have people who don’t have licences. “Those people need to come into the regulated space and arresting them won’t solve the problem.

“We are advocating for regulations of the industry which is responsible drinking and responsible trading,” said Mapilo. Meanwhile urban management mayco member Grant Twigg said they have approved an informal trading permit fee relief to active informal traders for the period: 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022, where no informal trading tariffs will be payable to the City. They have also approved that all informal trading permit fees paid in advance be credited into informal traders’ trading accounts’.