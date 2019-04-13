Despite 50 surgical procedures, burn wounds to 95% of her body, and being given a 20% chance of survival after a gas explosion 15 years ago, Aniek Nieuwenhuis has defied the odds and will graduate with a full suite of distinctions from UCT’s Michaelis School of Fine Art. UCT said Nieuwenhuis, a fine art student in the Faculty of Humanities, was the first student in the department to obtain the academic achievement.

In March 2004, Nieuwenhuis was with her family at a getaway in the Kogelberg Nature Reserve near Gordon’s Bay, when a faulty connection on a gas cylinder caused a leak that led to an explosion.

The blaze left Nieuwenhuis and her father Paul with severe burns.

“When I eventually got to the hospital, I had suffered third-degree burns to 95% of my body - 85% to my body’s surface and 10% was internal. I spent five months in Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. I underwent many operations. I needed to learn to take control of my body again. I needed to learn to walk and even to eat. I needed to readjust my body completely,” she said.

Nieuwenhuis, 24, based her final thesis on art therapy, which she said focused on art as a therapeutic process.

She attributed her academic performance to the fact that she enjoyed all her subjects and could relate to them in more ways than one.

“In arts you have the scope to insert your own interpretation of things. It allows you to think for yourself. This really inspired me and, in my view, made my studies so much easier.”

Nieuwenhuis put together a photographic display for an exhibition titled Skin Deep at Gallery One11 in Cape Town last month after artist SaySay.Love had invited her to exhibit this series of her work.

She used self-representation in her photographic art, describing it as a way of sharing her story and expressing the emotions she once suppressed.

“It’s my way of asking people to see my trauma, to acknowledge it and to look beyond my scars. It’s a gateway to helping people understand physical differences,” she said.

