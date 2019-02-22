Cape Town – After having an afternoon of cake and fun with her friends, 7-year-old Mia Zuideman made sure that animals at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha also got in on her birthday celebration. Mia turned seven earlier this week, but instead of gifts, birthday guests were asked to make a donation to the organisation.

She donated the R800 she received for her birthday to the animal organisation that she has come to know and love.

Mia, who wants to be a vet, said she thoroughly enjoyed her birthday and although she wasn’t allowed to have a cat, she still wanted to help.

“It was good, I had cake and we swam in the pool and played games, and giving money made me feel happy. Some day, maybe when I am 14, then I want to get a baby cat.”

Her mother, Jana, said she was trying to teach her children about giving back.

“Mia also donated when she turned 4. I have known about them (the clinic) for a while, through a client, and this year when we asked her if she would like to donate, she gladly said ‘Yes’.”

Jana said they had taken Mia to the animal shelter in Khayelitsha when she was 4 and she fell in love with the kittens, and dedicated these funds to the cats housed at the organisation.

“We have encouraged it because our kids get so much. Giving is also good. It’s something I would like to keep going. When she was four she didn’t understand that much, but when we dropped the donation off she understood, because she saw the kittens and found them cute.

“When we talk about Mdzananda, she always talks about the cats.

“This is a very special donation to us. I know how important birthdays can be to children, it makes them feel so special and important on the day. To show such a selfless, caring act at such a young age is wonderful.

“To me, it shows a little girl who has great potential for making the world a selfless, better place in the future,” said Jana.

