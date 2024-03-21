Animal sanctuary desperate for new property to re-home adopted animals

Kraaifontein-based animal welfare organisation, Graceland Animal Sanctuary, is in desperate need of a property to relocate to as the lease at their current premises comes to an end. In an online plea, after being homed at a property with a five-year lease, their tenancy will seize at the end of August and if a property is not found, 40 dogs, 2 ponies, 2 cows, 4 sheep, 4 tortoises, 25 chickens, 4 cats and 3 humans will be destitute the organisation said.

Founder, Caron Burger and volunteer, ElanaLodewyk have called on good Samaritans to assist. “Our tenancy at our farm, Graceland has basically been on a year to year basis, but with a long term goal - this has very unexpectedly come to an end and we received notice on Tuesday last week. We basically have five months to find a new and better GraceLand, to house our employees and the animals we care for and love. “As an animal NPO, funding is not something we just have readily available at any given time, and over the next few weeks our main goal will be to find our new safe space for our animals. Over the time at Grace, we have rehabilitated and rehomed more than 1500 animals.