Animal Welfare Society in Philippi robbed again after security upgrades

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – After spending a small fortune on security upgrades, the Animal Welfare Society SA (AWS) in Philippi has been hit by yet another robbery that has caused damage worth R50 000 - and left staff having to work in slippers and shoes without soles. Some reprieve was brought about yesterday, however, when the Two Oceans Aquarium donated gumboots. On Tuesday morning, robbers made off with hospital and kennel staff’s gumboots, safety shoes and dust jackets. They also damaged the main theatre’s air conditioner compressor by ripping out the copper piping. AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins said they estimated the damage at around R50 000.

“They smashed their way in by taking a sledgehammer to our pre-cast concrete boundary wall. Images captured by our CCTV cameras show two adult males brazenly snooping around for anything of value to steal.

"Having recently invested tens of thousands of rand in a comprehensive security upgrade, the thieves were, thankfully, unable to gain access to any high-risk areas containing valuable items, and all our animals are safe.”

Perrins said several years ago they were hit by a number of robberies and the goods that were taken were inconsequential to the damage they caused.

“It breaks my heart that people can be so indifferent - it’s like stealing from the poorest of the poor.

“We are insured, but our staff need their protective gear now. The animals undergoing surgery and post-operative recovery need to be kept in a warm, temperature-controlled environment.”

Perrins urged anyone who can help or knows of anyone who can repair the damaged air-con unit and wall to call him on 078631 5126 or e-mail [email protected]

Cape Times