Anonymous tip-off leads to rescue of chained, starving dogs from house in Ocean View

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - An anonymous tip-off to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA led to the rescue of several neglected dogs chained up at a house in Ocean View on Friday. Following up on the call, CoGH SPCA inspector Siviwe Noko went to the premises where he found four severely emaciated dogs. “Some chains were so short that these dogs could not move comfortably and the dogs had no access to food or water,” Noko said. Noko, who has been with the SPCA for just over four-and-a-half years, said after a heated discussion he convinced the owner to surrender the dogs. He brought them to the Grassy Park facility the same day.

CoGH SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the case showed determination by the inspectorate team.

“When the owner of the tenanted property on which the dogs were kept refused to get involved and was allegedly unable to provide inspector Noko with a phone number for the tenants, our inspector drove from house to house asking members of the community if they knew who lived in the home and if they had a contact number to reach the owner.

“Inspector Noko was faced with two options, return after the weekend with a court order to remove the dogs or convince an angry, aggressive man to surrender his dogs into the care of the SPCA. He chose the latter because it meant he could act straight away, unchain the dogs and get them the veterinary assistance and care they needed. He could not bear to see the animals in this state for another minute, never mind the 48 hours it would take to follow the steps needed to institute a punitive process,” Abraham said.

She said it was a criminal offence in terms of the Animals Protection Act No71 of 1962 to chain a dog unnecessarily.

Anyone who wishes to report animal cruelty can contact Law Enforcement at 021 596 1999 or the Cape of Good Hope SPCA at 021 700 4158/9.

Cape Times