Another ANC candidate, family escape threat of death

CAPE TOWN - Yet another ANC ward candidate and his family had a narrow escape, when they came under fire by armed men while sleeping in their Khayelitsha home, in Site C. Vuyani Nongalo’s wife Siphokazi Nongalo said the shooting happened amid political disputes in ward 18, a pending court case, and threats which were made a few days ago.

“At around 1.15am, we woke to the sounds of gunshots hitting the wall and they continued to go off. My husband got out of bed and stood beside it, while I was holding the baby and rocking her, so that she doesn't wake up. ’’I have never been so scared in my life. We called the neighbours to check what was happening, but apparently one of the people shooting shouted that she had better close the curtain. “When it became quiet, my husband went to our son's room to check up on him, but luckily he was fast asleep.

’’The TV in the lounge was shot and damaged, and the outside wall of the house and windows had bullet holes. The CCTV camera was also shot,” she said. Nongalo said a relative, with which they will temporarily stay, fetched them after the incident. “We are really traumatised because anything could have happened. We don’t want to speculate, but there have been a lot of tensions relating to elections in the ward.

’’My husband is the second candidate in the ward, and we have received threats. We also have a pending case in court, where we lodged a case against another resident, who swore at us and made threats,” she said. The incident happened a week after Khayelitsha ANC ward 93 councillor Thando Pimpi and his family returned from a safe house to their home. Pimpi fled the area in August, when suspects, who are also yet to be arrested, fired at his house and at his parked vehicle.

The attack, which he stills believes was politically motivated, came just after he was again elected as the ward councillor in the area. Phumeza Nomzazi, who had stood for nomination as a ward councillor, was shot dead in Khayelitsha, at the end of August. Another ANC councillor Nokuthula Bolitye was killed outside her home in Crossroads.

The ANC did not respond to questions about the latest shooting by deadline. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Khayelitsha police were investigating an attempted murder case and nobody was arrested yet. Anyone with information about the shooting can anonymously contact investigating officer Muller at Khayelitsha SAPS on 061 466 4711 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively, SMS Crime Line on 32211.