Cape Town – The Manenberg swimming pool has been forced to shut down indefinitely after another attack on staff members at the weekend. A lifeguard was injured when they were pelted with stones on Saturday. The incident is one of three in the past weeks.

An officer at the facility was also attacked by a group of boys trying to enter the facility through a broken fence, while three contractor vehicles were stoned in the parking lot in another incident.

Community services Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said the recent incident was “extremely disappointing”.

“Manenberg swimming pool has been closed until further notice, following an attack on lifeguards by patrons (on Saturday afternoon).

"The staff were apparently stoned, resulting in one lifeguard being injured. It is unclear at this stage what prompted the incident.

“This is extremely disappointing - a few weeks ago, we also closed the pool after a staff member was attacked by a group of youths who tried to break through the fence. The facility was subsequently reopened,” he said.

Badroodien said they would reassess the situation today. “We cannot condone these acts of violence directed at our staff and we will not put their lives at risk.

"It is a great pity that the actions of a few are putting the rest of the community’s enjoyment of this public facility at risk,” Badroodien said.

He urged the community to help look after the facility.

“We need the community to help us look after the facility and prevent antisocial behaviour from taking place so that the facility can remain open.

"This is the second episode of this nature at this pool and any violence, at any of our facilities, will not be tolerated,” he said.

