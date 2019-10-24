Nomalinde Tongo, 48, said she completed a teaching course at the Western Cape College of Education in 2001.
She has been battling ever since to get her results from the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), which was the custodian of the teacher records at the college.
Tongo, who is working as a domestic worker, said she was told her second-year biology results were outstanding.
“I completed all my modules, even my third-year modules, which I passed. I have been enquiring about this for years with the WCED, I even went to the lecturer and asked him to check the files as I believed he still had them,” she said.