Another car plunges down cliff where Herolds Bay family lost their lives









Voëlklip beach near Herolds Bay Photo: Facebook / SABC Cape Town – Another rescue attempt is under way at Voëlklip beach, near Herolds Bay, after a Chevrolet Spark plunged into the sea last night. This occurred at the same cliff, with a 100m drop, that claimed the lives of a Herolds Bay mother and her two children at the end of October. They had plunged down the cliff in their VW Caravelle. Three Nelson Mandela Bay University students also died in the early hours on November 15, 2015 after their Toyota bakkie plunged down the cliff after leaving a gravel road. Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said on Wednesday a member of the public had informed police of the incident, the George Herald reported. “Police were at the scene and rescue workers of the Metro through the night, and the NSRI was already on the scene at 5am this morning," he said.

“No body or bodies have been removed yet and sea conditions are not favourable to them at this time. Once they are, the police divers will try to go into the water to investigate where there is movement.”

Last month, police called off the search for the missing 6-year-old Cuzette Scheepers. The bodies of Cozette's 2-year-old brother, Hugo, and her 35-year-old mother, Heidi, were found in the sea after they went missing on October 22.

On October 24, Heidi's vehicle, a VW Caravelle, was found at the bottom of a cliff at Voëlklip beach.

In 2015, only the bodies of 21-year-old Marnic Els and 22-year-old Luandro Jansen were found at Voëlklip beach, but the 20-year-old Werner Finger's body was never recovered.

