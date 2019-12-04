Cape Town – Another rescue attempt is under way at Voëlklip beach, near Herolds Bay, after a Chevrolet Spark plunged into the sea last night.
This occurred at the same cliff, with a 100m drop, that claimed the lives of a Herolds Bay mother and her two children at the end of October. They had plunged down the cliff in their VW Caravelle.
Three Nelson Mandela Bay University students also died in the early hours on November 15, 2015 after their Toyota bakkie plunged down the cliff after leaving a gravel road.
Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said on Wednesday a member of the public had informed police of the incident, the George Herald reported.
“Police were at the scene and rescue workers of the Metro through the night, and the NSRI was already on the scene at 5am this morning," he said.