File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – It's going to get even colder in the Mother City and Western Cape from Thursday evening, with a heavier downpour expected, which will last into early Friday morning. "Temperatures are going to drop tomorrow due to another cold front that is coming through this evening," South African Weather Service forecaster Lauren Smith told the Cape Times on Thursday.

"We are expecting a period of heavier downpours within a short period of time from this evening until the early morning tomorrow.

"Due to continued rainfall today there is a potential for light flooding over the Cape metropole, Kirstenbosch and high-lying areas of the Cape Winelands and Overberg region.

"Temperatures are going to be in the low teens, with on and off showers expected to linger on Friday. Snowfall is expected over the mountains on the south coast."

On Friday, the temperature is expected to drop from 13°C to 8°C (12°C on Thursday evening) at night. On Saturday, a low of 6 degrees is expected and a high of 12°C during the day.

"It will be partly cloudy in the morning on Saturday, with Sunday expected to be a nice sunny day," said Smith.

On Sunday, it will improve to 17 degrees during the day and 10°C in the evening, according to Weather.com.

Meanwhile, the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) recorded 760 incidents related to two severe cold fronts in June.

The DRMC recorded 139 leaking or blown-off roofs, 346 fallen trees on roads and overhead cables, and other tree-related incidents.

It also recorded 84 electricity outages between June 21 and 23, and 191 incidents relating to blocked roadways and flooding in formal and informal areas.

