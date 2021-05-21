Another dead body found in Browns Farm ’traumatising children’

Cape Town – The community of Browns Farm was in shock after the discovery of yet another body, this time allegedly by children playing outside, with gunshot wounds on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said police are investigating murder.

“At around 2.25pm an unknown man was shot and killed in Siyahlala (informal settlement), Browns Farm, Philippi, by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested. The circumstances are being investigated,” he said.

The lifeless bodies of Nomvuzo Atoli and Amahle Quku were found in the same area last year.

Community Policing Forum (CPF) secretary Dumisani Qwebe said that the situation was traumatising to children.

“These bodies that are being found are traumatising to children, just when they were trying to move on from last year’s incidents.

“This is a worrying trend, people think they can get away with murdering people and dumping bodies in that area. We strongly condemn it and something needs to be done,” said Qwebe.

Anyone with information on the incidents can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times