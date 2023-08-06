Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has set another deadline for the appointment of a director-general for her department. Responding to questions from EFF MP Laetitia Arries, who asked about delays in filling the vacant position, Zulu said the post would be filled in the current financial year.

“The delays were occasioned by a number of reasons, including the finalisation of the organisational structure, the national macro organisation of the state process which resulted in the transfer of function from the Department of Social Development such as the transfer of disability and early childhood development as well as the change management readiness survey,” she said. “Plans are under way to fill the position in the second quarter of the current financial year,” Zulu said. The position, now occupied in an acting capacity by Linton Mchunu, has been vacant for six years and five months.

It became vacant when former director-general Zane Dangor resigned in March 2017. Zulu had in late 2019 indicated that the post would be filled before the end of that financial year. DA MP Alexandra Abrahams had asked in a parliamentary question for the date that the vacancy was to be advertised and filled.

Zulu said at the time the post would be advertised by November 2019. She had also said the filling of the post of director-general was anticipated to be finalised by March 2020. The post was among 18 senior management service positions that were vacant as at March 2022.

Zulu had said the acting appointment of Mchunu ensured continuity in the management of operations of the department. Meanwhile, the minister referred a parliamentary question from DA MP Bridget Masango about costs related to the public hearings and parliamentary processes for the Children’s Amendment Bill. Zulu said the legislative making process was guided by the Constitution.

“One of the key activities in the legislative making process is public consultation or hearings that are conducted by the relevant portfolio committee across the country to solicit public inputs on a matter of national interest,” she said. “Costs associated with public hearings are borne by Parliament through the relevant parliamentary committee, which in this case is the portfolio committee on social development. “Given the foregoing, the secretariat of the portfolio committee or relevant function within Parliament is better placed to respond to this question,” Zulu said.