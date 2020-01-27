Another delay in Meghan Cremer murder trial









Meghan Cremer Picture: Supplied Cape Town – The trial of the trio charged over the murder and kidnapping of showjumper Meghan Cremer has been postponed to March 30 because of outstanding DNA results. Prosecutor Emily van Wyk told the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday the investigation has been completed and just the DNA results are outstanding. The 27-year-old Jeremy Sias, 39-year-old Charles Daniels and 34-year-old Shiraaj Jaftha will remain in custody after their bail application was rejected last year. At their last appearance, Van Wyk said that forensic evidence, reports and statements were still outstanding. Jaftha, 34, who has a pending murder case and a prior drug conviction, is the only one of the three who made a bail application, but he abandoned it at his last appearance.

Sias, a tractor driver on the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Stables farm in Philippi where Cremer lived, has been charged with murder and his two co-accused with car theft and defeating the ends of justice.

One of the suspects is understood to have pointed out where Cremer's body could be found.

Cremer's remains were found buried in a sand mine on a Philippi farm in August last year, a few days after she had disappeared. She had allegedly been bound and had a restraint around her neck.

Cremer was last seen on Saturday, August 3, when she left her cottage at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Stables at about 6.20pm.

Sias alleges he was beaten up for three days until he "could no longer handle it" after which officers "involuntarily obtained a statement" from him, the Cape Argus reported.

He had attempted to force the State to grant him access to the police docket ahead of his bail application, regarding his confession, the pointing out of the location of Cremer's body and a medical report of an examination following his arrest.

The State opposed this application, with Van Wyk indicating that the accused were not entitled to these documents at this stage of the investigation.

The court agreed and denied the application.

