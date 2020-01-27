Cape Town – The trial of the trio charged over the murder and kidnapping of showjumper Meghan Cremer has been postponed to March 30 because of outstanding DNA results.
Prosecutor Emily van Wyk told the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday the investigation has been completed and just the DNA results are outstanding.
The 27-year-old Jeremy Sias, 39-year-old Charles Daniels and 34-year-old Shiraaj Jaftha will remain in custody after their bail application was rejected last year.
At their last appearance, Van Wyk said that forensic evidence, reports and statements were still outstanding.
Jaftha, 34, who has a pending murder case and a prior drug conviction, is the only one of the three who made a bail application, but he abandoned it at his last appearance.