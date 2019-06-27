File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – For its final International Yoga Day celebration, the consulate general of India in Cape Town will host a mass yoga session at the Samaj Centre in Rylands on Saturday. It will be the third session hosted by the consulate this month, following the first which took place at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens and the second at the Newlands Cricket Stadium.

The consulate has made immense effort to spread the spiritual practice, to encourage people to adopt yoga as part of their lifestyle for its physical, mental and emotional benefits.

Yoga is the ancient Indian practice of holistic well-being which encourages both a healthy body and mind.

The event will also include yoga nidra - an ancient relaxation technique helpful for people seeking relief from long-standing symptoms of insomnia, depression, anxiety, and who suffer from emotional, psychological and deep-rooted muscular tensions.

“It is a powerful stress relieving technique in which you can learn to relax consciously sometimes referred to as psychic sleep or inner awareness.

“It is a threshold state between sleep and wakefulness, contact with the subconscious and unconscious dimensions occur spontaneously,” said Indian consul-general Abhishek Shukla.

The event on Saturday runs from 9.30am to 12.30pm, with refreshments served. It will include short talks, demonstrations and meditation session. Participants are requested to bring their own mats.

For further information email [email protected] or call 0214198110.

The consulate also hosts free yoga classes at the Artscape Theatre every Tuesday and Thursday from 12.30pm until 1.30pm.