The 22-year-old UCT student Eemaan Rahbeeni, from Surrey Estate, who went missing on August 5, is reportedly "safe". Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Another missing Cape woman, the 43-year-old Claire Rae Wippenaar, from Kuils River, has been found. Commenting on Wippenaar, who is mentally challenged and was last seen leaving home in her Opel Corsa Lite on August 6, Detective Sergeant Andries Binedell from the Kuils River police station told the Cape Times on Wednesday: "I tracked her down at a location outside Kuils River yesterday morning after an extensive search.

"She is doing well but has been taken to hospital for observation to ensure that nothing went wrong in the period that she was missing."

The missing mother of a 6-year-old boy, Chantal Retief from Melkbosstrand, was found on Monday at a McDonald's in Goodwood after leaving home in her Opel Corsa on August 2.

The 37-year-old Retief, who has run away in the past but never for so long, was also taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

There is still no official police confirmation on 22-year-old UCT student Eemaan Rahbeeni, from Surrey Estate, who went missing on August 5.

However, a message posted on Twitter on Monday claimed Rahbeeni was "safe".

"PSA: Please on this statement in response to the missing report of Eeman Rahbeeni. I'm safe please take down/stop sharing the missing persons flyer.

"I've left home out of my own for personal reasons and do not want to be in contact with my family. Please dm me if you need."

Western Cape Missing Persons president and founder Candice van der Rheede also posted the following update "from the Rahbeeni family" on their Facebook page last night.







