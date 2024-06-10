Another murder charge for high profile taxi boss

Bus and taxi owner Bonke Makalala’s legal woes have worsened after he was charged with a 2020 murder while awaiting trial on a number of charges in Brandvlei Prison. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said according to reports the victim, Anele Nyameli, was building his flats at Crossroads, Nyanga area, when he ran out of nails and went to a nearby shop to borrow money for supplies. On the way back to his flats he was attacked and shot at by unidentified men.

“The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died due to injuries sustained. After following up on information that was received by Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes detectives, the team managed to build a watertight case against 33-year-old Bonke Makalala.” Makalala made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday on the murder charge and is set to appear again on Monday. Before the latest charge, Makalala had previously appeared at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court facing six charges including murder, two of attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.