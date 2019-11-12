Another Muslim burial site vandalised at foot of Table Mountain









The resting place of saint Auliya Sayed Abdul Haq Al Quadri at the foot of Table Mountain in Deer Park. Photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Another Muslim burial site has been vandalised, this time at the resting place of saint Auliya Sayed Abdul Haq Al Quadri, located at the foot of Table Mountain in Deer Park, the Cape Mazaar Society said. Society chairperson Mahmoud Limbada said “one side of the wrought iron around the kabr (grave) had been broken off, and faeces smeared on one of the surrounding walls”. The incident comes just a week after the desecration of the Mowbray Muslim Cemetery, where around 80 headstones were removed from graves and placed in a cross-like symbol in the graveyard. Limbada said two of their members had visited the site to assess the damage, but repairs could not yet be done as they first wanted the police investigations to be completed. “When we were contacted about the incident, two of our members rushed to see what happened. They wanted to immediately repair it. But we decided to get the police involved and ensure the site was left as it was found so they could investigate.

“This is another gravesite damaged by Satanists with sick minds. We believe it could be Satanists because of what had happened in Mowbray, and the fact that nothing was stolen.

"If it was someone living close to the mountain, they would have stolen the metal or something.

“There have been incidents of vagrants stealing the sheepskin off the grave; we don’t mind that because it’s for themselves to keep warm.

“But to desecrate the grave is just wrong. We feel disgusted and disheartened. We don’t say its an attack on Islam, we believe they desecrated the Mowbray site because it is the only cemetery in the area where these people are operating, and it is close to a residential area.

“The same with this site, it’s not because it is a Muslim grave It’s because of the area, it is located in a public space and it is the grave of a recognised saint,” he said.

Limbada said they could not install security cameras or staff as it is located in the Table Mountain National Park which is not their property.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the Cape Town Central police have no records of the matter being reported.

SANParks regional spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton said: “We are aware of the incident. As the Table Mountain National Park, we do not condone vandalism and we will increase visibility within the area.”

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Cape Mazaar Society on 083 555 9786, 083 727 5743 or 021 633 2212.

