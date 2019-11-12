Society chairperson Mahmoud Limbada said “one side of the wrought iron around the kabr (grave) had been broken off, and faeces smeared on one of the surrounding walls”.
The incident comes just a week after the desecration of the Mowbray Muslim Cemetery, where around 80 headstones were removed from graves and placed in a cross-like symbol in the graveyard.
Limbada said two of their members had visited the site to assess the damage, but repairs could not yet be done as they first wanted the police investigations to be completed.
“When we were contacted about the incident, two of our members rushed to see what happened. They wanted to immediately repair it. But we decided to get the police involved and ensure the site was left as it was found so they could investigate.