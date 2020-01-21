The trend has continued from last year, bringing the number of attacks to 28 in the last 12 months.
In Ravensmead yesterday, a paramedic’s eye was injured after the crew was attacked while transporting a patient to Tygerberg Hospital.
In Atlantis the night before, personnel were robbed of their personal belongings while treating a patient. The provincial health department said all the staff had been offered counselling.
“A whole-of-society approach is required to create safe environments which enable people to access the health care they require. Often these attacks take place in extremely vulnerable communities where emergency services are most needed.