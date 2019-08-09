File photo: Pexels

Cape Town – Yet another 105A plea deal with the State has been entered into the Wynberg Regional Court (B) by a convicted cable thief. Moegsien Abselon was found guilty of theft of essential infrastructure in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act (CMAA).

He received a 10-year sentence, five of which are suspended for a period of five years, on condition that he does not commit the same offence.

He will effectively serve five years' direct imprisonment and was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

This is the third plea deal this week. Abselon’s conviction and plea deal follows a day after two females were convicted for being in possession of railway signal cables valued at R17 022.

Sandy Gelandt and Zeminita Williams both entered into plea deals on Tuesday. Gelandt received a sentence of five years, wholly suspended in favour of three years house arrest under correctional supervision and 300 hours community service.

Williams failed to qualify for correctional supervision and received a five-year sentence, three of which are suspended for three years. Both were declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Regional manager Richard Walker says illicit metal dealers have changed their modus operandi: “Investigators have found that stolen metal is increasingly being stored on private property until it is disposed of”.

He cautioned the public to be alert to this trend and not to be hoodwinked or pressurised into aiding and abetting criminals.

“Report all incidences of crime and/or intimidation to the lawful authorities to support crime fighting measures.”

