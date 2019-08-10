File photo: Pexels

Cape Town – Seven people, among them gang members, have been arrested for separate murders in Manenberg on the Cape Flats. Police are investigating whether some of them are linked to Thursday's killing of a heavily pregnant woman in Tambo Village at about 9.30pm.

In the middle of last month, a 22-year-old pregnant woman in Manenberg was shot dead when she was caught in gang crossfire while hanging up washing.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old mother of two sustained several gunshot wounds in gang crossfire while on her way to buy electricity. Her companion was injured in the leg.

"At the time of her death she was eight months' pregnant and was a mother of two minors.

"The victim was on her way to purchase electricity with her 29-year-old friend, who was also wounded in his left upper leg during the incident," Van Wyk said.

"Members received information of a possible firearm at a premises in Lillian Ngoyi Street, Tambo Village. As the information was followed up, members found one male and two females between the ages of 22 and 29 in possession of a prohibited firearm. The firearm was confiscated and booked in as exhibit."

The gun will be sent for ballistic tests to determine if it was used in the commission of crime, Van Wyk said.

Police received a tip linking suspects to the murder, which led to the arrest of four men aged between 18 and 28.

"Further information gathered identified the perpetrators as members of a local gang," he said.

Cape Times