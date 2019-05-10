Sixty children from Kukhanyile Primary School in Khayelitsha staged a silent protest outside the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to the dangers children face on the roads. Photo: Brendan Magaar / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Child safety advocacy organisation ChildSafe, which has joined a global call demanding strong leadership and decision-makers to improve road safety, was expected to host another silent protest today at Kuyakhanya Primary School in Crossroads. With this week marking Global Road Safety Week, the organisation’s campaign is an activation to demand strong leadership in road safety, especially around evidence-based interventions, which they said would save lives.

On Tuesday, about 60 learners from Kukhanyile Primary School in Khayelitsha staged a silent protest outside the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, and today a smiliar event has been planned at Kuyakhanya Primary, involving 627 foundation phase pupils.

Worldwide, motor vehicle crashes were the number one cause of death among children aged between one and 19 years old.

In 2018, 892 child pedestrians were seriously injured in motor vehicle accidents in Cape Town, the organisation said.

ChildSafe executive director Yolande Baker said: “The tragedy is that many injuries and deaths that occur on our roads could have been prevented. I applaud the organisations that are showing leadership in the field of road safety.”

“But young children have a voice, too, and this protest is a powerful way to remind decision-makers that they bear a profound responsibility towards keeping children safe as road users,” he said.

Baker said parents, teachers, police officers and government officials could also join the cause.

“We want to encourage everyone during this time to speak up for the right of our children to travel safely to and from school and around their communities.

“As adults we have it within our power to demand that decision-makers should act to make our roads safer for everyone.

“This is a timely opportunity for parents, teachers, police officers, government officials and any others to show leadership, make their voices heard and create change for the children in our communities,” Baker said.

Cape Times