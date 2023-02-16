Another taxi strike looms in Western Cape

Cape Town - The SA National Taxi Council has confirmed that another taxi strike is planned for February 22. This follows an alleged deadlock between the taxi industry, the City and the Western Cape government over the issuing of operating licences and the continued impounding of minibus taxis, Santco said.

Santaco’s first deputy chairperson, Nceba Enge, said: “The official of the department does not want to meet with us. He says that he is acting, so he doesn’t want to meet with us. There are challenges that are prevailing now, and he needs to avail himself.” People’s Movement for Change leader Sammy Claassen called on the DA government to liaise with the taxi industry over the issues. “Public transport in the Western Cape is almost 100% dependent on the taxi and bus services, due to the fact that train services have become almost non-existent in Cape Town.

“The current deadlock between the Western Cape government and the taxi industry only creates conflict that ultimately affects passengers, the economy, and poor working-class communities. “The People's Movement for Change calls on the Western Cape government to act and take full responsibility to resolve the issues with Santaco with immediate effect. “The planned strike of February 22, 2023 must be avoided, and all matters should be resolved through consultation around the negotiation table. “All moratoriums should be lifted, and the breakdown of the relationships must be addressed in a spirit of partnership and working together in the interest of the public.”