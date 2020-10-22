Another top cop lays complaint against ’rogue crime intelligence unit’

Cape Town – A complaint has been lodged against a high-ranking official attached to the same alleged provincial “rogue crime intel unit” against which slain top cop Charl Kinnear also formally laid a complaint. Police have, however, said that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to criminally prosecute the matter. In his complaint, the Kuils River cop, whose identity is known to the Cape Times but who asked to remain anonymous, claimed he had been victimised by senior officers in his cluster after he was allegedly assaulted and wrongfully arrested. An extract from the official complaint reads: “I was wrongfully arrested... on false charges of corruption and theft, assaulted and forced to commit perjury by giving a false statement against a fellow member to help them get a conviction on a case, but I refused. “I got arrested in full uniform while I was on duty and spent 18 days in police custody,” he said.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the complaint had been investigated.

“The criminal case registered by him was investigated and prosecution was subsequently declined by the NPA.

“The member is well aware of the channels to follow for grievance procedures and he is encouraged to approach management to lodge his complaint.

“Serious charges are levelled against this member which are currently under investigation,” said Traut.

NPA Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said he was awaiting further information and was not yet in a position to comment.

The latest complaint comes after Kinnear had previously lodged a complaint in which he asked for an urgent investigation into crimes allegedly committed by six members of the provincial Crime Intelligence Unit who are alleged to be linked to high-flying gangsters.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate confirmed it had referred the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This was after they had found “legitimacy” in the allegations made by Kinnear.

The DPP, however, has since confirmed that it had declined to prosecute.

