Anti-abortion doctor slams Health Professions Council's 'lack of response'









Jacques de Vos Photo: Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Anti-abortionist Jacques de Vos’ legal team has accused the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) of failing to comply with agreements as they still await outstanding documents relating to his disciplinary hearing for allegedly dissuading a pregnant woman from terminating her pregnancy. De Vos could potentially be sanctioned with a warning, a fine, suspension, or have his registration with the HPCSA terminated. The matter has been set down from October 28 to 30. His attorney, Marthus de Wet, said they had sent numerous letters to the HPCSA but while the HPCSA confirmed receipt, they received no further response. “The documents were originally due before the 2018 hearing. At the hearing this year, the disciplinary committee ruled again that it must be provided. We have not received it as yet,” he said. In their letter, De Vos’ attorneys said that the chances of a fair hearing on the October dates had now become impossible.

“Any further delay in this matter beyond the end of October 2019 would be unfair.

“All things highlighted in that judgment considered, not least of all the length of delay at your behest, the complete lack of explanation for this delay and the severe prejudice to our client as a result of this delay, there can be no other outcome but that the HPSCA immediately withdraw all charges against Dr de Vos.”

Vos, 32, found himself in trouble with the HPCSA and 2 Military Hospital while practising as a medical intern two years ago for, among others, accentuating his personal or religious beliefs over the patient’s rights, and disrespecting his patient’s choices regarding her autonomy.

His disciplinary inquiry hearing has been pushed back until the end of this month and he is not allowed to practise medicine until the matter is resolved.

HPCSA spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana did not respond to several requests for comment by deadline.

Cape Times